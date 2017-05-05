Man arrested over Glasgow bookmakers assault
- 5 May 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault at a bookmakers in Glasgow.
The attack happened outside William Hill in Sauchiehall Street on Sunday 12 March.
A 27-year-old man was treated in hospital for a head injury.
A Police Scotland spokesman said a 30-year-old man had been arrested and was the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.