Appeal over car used in Clydebank murder bid

Detectives are trace the movements of a car thought to have been used in a targeted murder attempt in Clydebank.

Officers believe the black 5-door BMW 1 Series was used by four men who attacked a 32-year-old man with weapons in Gilmour Avenue on Friday 28 April.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The car was later found burned out in Stockiemuir Road, Bearsden, near Hilton Park Golf Club.

Police believe the car was possibly in the area of Gilmour Avenue for a while before the attack and understand it may have travelled to the street earlier that morning from the Bearsden area.

They also think the car may have been driven around the Milngavie area after the attack.

The victim was found seriously injured at about 13:00.

The suspects made off in the direction of Kilbowie Road, towards Glasgow Road.

'Targeted attack'

Det Supt Kenny Graham said: "Our investigation is progressing into the circumstances surrounding this violent and targeted attack. With the continued help of the community we will ensure these men are held to account for their actions.

"At around 00:10 hours on Saturday 29 April, a black 5-door BMW 1 Series, believed to be the vehicle used in the attack, was recovered on Stockiemuir Road near to the Hilton Park Golf Club. The vehicle was deliberately set ablaze.

"Given the passage of time between the attack and when the car was found ablaze, one line of inquiry is that the car may have been travelling around the area of Milngavie following the incident."

He added: "At this time I am appealing to anyone who may have seen this vehicle in any of these areas and to drivers who use dashboard camera equipment who may have footage which could assist.

"If you were in the areas of Clydebank, Bearsden or Milngavie on Friday 28 April into the early hours of Saturday morning, you may have information that can help us trace the men responsible."

A week on, police officers have been back to Gilmour Avenue and spoken to 50 drivers and pedestrians in the hope of gaining new information.

Anyone with information should contact police.