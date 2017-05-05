Couple threatened with knife in East Kilbride home

Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery happened at a house in Applegate Drive

A couple were threatened with a knife by two masked men who had broken into their East Kilbride home.

The intruders entered the couple's home in Applegate Drive at about 22:05 on Thursday.

Police said the man and woman, both aged 39, were not injured but were "extremely shaken" as a result of the robbery.

The men took a mobile phone and were last seen driving off in a small, black van.

The first suspect was aged between 25 and 35 and was 5ft 2in - 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with fair hair.

He was wearing black tracksuit trousers, a dark hooded top and dark training shoes.

The second suspect was 5ft 10in - 5ft 11in tall and was wearing black tracksuit trousers, a dark tracksuit top and dark trainers.

Both men had dark scarves covering their faces.

Det Con Ross Philip, of Cambuslang police office, said: "At this time, inquiries are ongoing to trace the two men responsible for this robbery and establish a motive for this incident.

"I would urge anyone who saw these two men acting suspiciously in the local area around the time of the robbery, or may have information on the small black van they used to contact us."