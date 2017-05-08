Man who secretly filmed in office toilets sentenced

A former finance director has admitted setting up a hidden camera in office toilets to film colleagues.

Mark Logan recorded about 700 videos using spycams hidden in clocks at the Wheatley Group offices in Glasgow between May 2015 and May last year.

A court heard that the 48-year-old also committed the crime while on business trips in Edinburgh and London.

Logan was given a two year community payback order after pleading guilty to voyeurism and a sex assault charge.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard how he could be seen in footage putting a device on the bedside table of one of his victims.

Logan, from Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, was also put on the sex offenders register.

He has been ordered to return to court for a review hearing in November to monitor his progress.