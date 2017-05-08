Comedian Chris Rock to play Glasgow show

Image copyright PA

Comedian Chris Rock will play a show in Glasgow as part of his first UK tour in 10 years.

The "Total Blackout Tour" will see Rock head to Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Glasgow, Birmingham and London in January 2018.

His last tour in the UK, "No Apologies", saw two nights at the O2 Arena in London sell out.

The shows also broke a Guinness world record for the largest audience at a comedy show at the time.

"I have to say it was one of the best experiences of my career", Rock wrote on his website.

"The crowds were incredible. The people were smart and came to have a good time."

Rock began his career as a comedian and cast member on Saturday Night Live, and has also featured in films such as Madagascar and Grown Ups.

The first UK show will be in Manchester on 11 January, with Rock travelling to Glasgow to play the SSE Hydro on 24 January.