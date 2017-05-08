Arran lifeboat helmsman hitches lift to wedding

Image copyright David Lydon Image caption Helmsman Martin Wood travelled by lifeboat to his wedding in Kildonan

The helmsman of the Arran RNLI lifeboat hitched a lift to his wedding onboard the vessel.

The crew launched on Saturday, not head to a boat in distress, but to deliver the groom to his bride.

Martin Wood was taken to Kildonan to tie the knot with partner Kate Gillies.

A spokesman for the Arran lifeboat team said: "We are delighted to see Martin and Kate married and wish them all the best for their honeymoon and the many happy years they have ahead."

He added: "En route to the wedding, Martin showed he is always thinking of improving his crew as he launched an impromptu training exercise while waiting for the go-ahead for the groom to go ashore."