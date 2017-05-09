Man left unconscious by two attackers in Clydebank

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked as he walked across the Knowes football field

A 27-year-old man was left unconscious after being attacked by two other men in Clydebank.

The victim was walking across Knowes football field, in Langside Drive, at some point between 22:15 hours and 22:40 on Friday when he was assaulted.

When he regained consciousness the men had gone.

He was treated at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for a serious head injury and has since been released.

The first suspect was described 27 to 30 years, between 6ft and 6ft 5in and thin. He was wearing a black hooded top, jeans and trainers.

The second suspect was about the same age, about 5ft 7in and of stocky build. He was wearing a dark zipper top, jeans and trainers.

Det Insp Andy Doherty, from Clydebank CID, said: "This was a sickening and totally unprovoked assault and inquiries are under way to trace the two men responsible.

"We will not tolerate this type of violent behaviour and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

"I would also ask anyone who may have seen two men matching the above descriptions in the Faifley area on Friday night to come forward."