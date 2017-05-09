Glasgow & West Scotland

Man arrested over Stevenston petrol station robbery

Auchenharvie filling station Image copyright Google

A 37-year-old man has been arrested over a robbery at a petrol station in Stevenston.

The incident happened at the Auchenharvie filling station in Boglemart Street at about 07:45 on Saturday.

The man is expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court.

