Man arrested over Stevenston petrol station robbery
- 9 May 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A 37-year-old man has been arrested over a robbery at a petrol station in Stevenston.
The incident happened at the Auchenharvie filling station in Boglemart Street at about 07:45 on Saturday.
The man is expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court.