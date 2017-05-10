Come Dine With Me winner sent abusive posts

A sheriff has ordered abusive online messages posted by a reality TV show winner to be removed from the internet.

Lucy Haughey, winner of Channel 4's Come Dine With Me, bombarded the ex-girlfriend of her then partner with threatening for posts almost a year.

Haughey, 36, was due to be sentenced at Glasgow Sheriff but this was delayed after the court heard some messages were still online.

The sheriff said Haughey or her internet provider should remove them.

Haughey, who won £1,000 in an episode of the TV show broadcast in January, had previously admitted cyber stalking Sharon Low between June 2015 and May 2016.

The two women had never met but Haughey, from Crosshill, Glasgow, repeatedly sent messages to Ms Low.

'Terrified and humiliated'

Ms Low also received a text message which stated: "I know your secrets, all of them, leave us alone or it's all out there."

Haughey also admitted making a phone call to Ms Low's mother in which she "ranted" about her daughter, and calling Miss Low at her work.

Ms Low was left feeling "terrified and humiliated".

A defence lawyer told the earlier hearing Haughey was in an abusive relationship at the time and had been manipulated into making contact with Ms Low.

Haughey had been warned she may face jail at a sentencing hearing on Wednesday - but the case was continued after Sheriff Linda Ruxton heard there were still abusive messages about the victim on social media.

She told Haughey: "I want all abusive posts to be removed in some way from social media to give the complainer more peace of mind."

The sheriff told the Crown to make inquiries about how this could be achieved by either Haughey or the internet provider.