Lawyer struck off after losing misconduct appeal

A top Scottish lawyer has failed in a bid to overturn a ruling that prevents him from working as a solicitor.

Cameron Fyfe had appealed against the decision by the Scottish Solicitors' Discipline Tribunal (SSDT) to remove him from the Roll of Solicitors.

The Glasgow-based lawyer had been struck off after being found guilty of professional misconduct in 2016.

His legal team said removing him from the roll was "grossly disproportionate" to the circumstances of the case.

The tribunal had found that, during a period between April 2008 and May 2011, Mr Fyfe breached the profession's accountancy rules by holding payments due to third parties in the firm's account.

The former partner in the now defunct law firm Ross Harper also counter-signed an accounts certificate which was "inaccurate and from which the true position of the firm was not evident to the Law Society of Scotland".

Alan Susskind, who was also a partner at Ross Harper, was also struck off the Roll of Solicitors after being found guilty of professional misconduct at the tribunal in 2016.

He was said to have managed the funding system between April 2008 and March 2010, which involved third parties' outlays "not being timeously paid".

'Serious issues'

Lorna Jack, chief executive of the Law Society of Scotland, said: "We take our role as the regulator of Scottish solicitors extremely seriously and will quickly intervene to protect clients when we suspect any wrongdoing by a solicitor.

"Concerns were raised about the firm's accounting record as a result of our financial compliance inspection and we immediately applied to the Court of Session to appoint a judicial factor to the firm in April 2012."

She said the investigations raised serious issues, which led to Mr Susskind and Mr Fyfe being prosecuted before the independent Scottish Solicitors' Discipline Tribunal, and being struck off.

She said: "It's vital that people can continue to place their trust in the solicitor profession and we will continue to step in when we suspect any Scottish solicitor of failing to meet the high professional standards which we put in place to protect the public."