Renfrew paedophile caught after chat room posts

A paedophile from Renfrew who filmed himself abusing a three-year-old girl was caught after pictures were spotted by police in New Zealand.

Hugh Sim was convicted of sexually abusing the girl, and making and distributing indecent photos.

The 30-year-old denied he was the person in the images, but a former lover identified him by his heavyset build and ginger hair.

A jury at the High Court of Glasgow convicted him of five charges.

Sim was originally charged with raping the girl, but that charge was withdrawn by the Crown.

A New Zealand police operation uncovered Sim as a subscriber to a paedophile chat group, who had posted indecent images.

Advocate depute Lisa Gillespie said: "There is no doubt that the images of the girl have been distributed, because they were found by police in New Zealand.

"So at the very least they must have been distributed there."

Sim was remanded in custody by judge Johanna Johnston, and is to be sentenced next month.