Injured coastal walker rescued by lifeboat
- 11 May 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A walker who was injured while walking around the coast of Arran has been treated in hospital after being rescued by lifeboat crews.
The RLNI located the casualty shortly after the alarm was raised at about 13:00 on Wednesday.
The walker was taken to a landing point to meet an ambulance for transfer to Arran War Memorial Hospital.
Arran RNLI helm Mark Johnstone said the callout demonstrated why lifeboat crews trained hard every week.