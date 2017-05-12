Mr Scotland bodybuilder trial hears accused 'admitted killing'

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Michael O'Hanlon won the National Amateur Body Building Association Mr Scotland title in March 2016

A man accused of murdering a former Mr Scotland bodybuilder admitted stabbing him, a trial has heard.

Witness Fraser Reid told the High Court in Glasgow that Steven Kirkwood said: "It all kicked off. I set about him...I think I've killed him."

Mr Kirkwood is accused of killing 44-year-old Michael O'Hanlon in July 2016.

He denies the charge and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of a knife. He has also lodged a special defence of self-defence.

Fraser Reid told the trial that on 25 July last year he was in the Muscle Junction shop in Wellmeadow Street in Paisley when the accused walked in.

The jury was told that the shop is owned by Steven Kirkwood's stepson Derek Kirkwood.

The witness said that at the time, Mr Kirkwood was shaking and distressed.

'Change of clothing'

He added: "He mentioned that he had been fighting with Musk. He gave Derek a cuddle and said: 'I think I've killed him.'"

The court has already heard that Michael O'Hanlon had been known by the nickname Musk.

Mr Reid, 23, said that the accused also asked for a set of clothes identical to the jeans, dark T-shirt and Timberland boots he was wearing, and money.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The case is being heard at the High Court in Glasgow

Prosecutor Richard Goddard put it to the witness: "So Steven Kirkwood had admitted he had been fighting with Michael O'Hanlon?"

The prosecutor then added: "He said it all kicked off, said he had stabbed Musky, asked you for a change of clothing and asked his stepson Derek for money and said he thought he killed him, is that the truth?"

The witness replied: "Yes."

He was then asked about a weapon.

Mr Goddard said: "Did Mr Kirkwood say that the blade was in the car?"

Mr Reid said: "Yes."

'Punching each other'

The trial also heard testimony from former world's strongest man competitor, Forbes Cowan.

He told the court that he had know Michael O'Hanlon for 30 years.

Mr Cowan described how he had been asked to go with Mr O'Hanlon to meet Steven Kirkwood at AK Autotek in Stevenston on 25 July 2016, the day he died.

Mr Cowan told the court that he had been aware of difficulties between the pair and that their intention had been to "talk them out".

Mr Cowan was asked by prosecutor Goddard: "Did you take any weapons with you?"

The witness replied: "No."

He said the accused had been "aggressive" and said it looked as though he and Mr O'Hanlon were punching each other.

Mr Cowan added: "It looked as if he was punching Michael a few times with his right hand."

Three injuries

When asked where the blows came into contact, he replied: "The torso."

Mr Cowan said he saw his friend leave the garage office first, but that as he looked into the office, he saw Mr Kirkwood with a knife in his right hand.

He said of Michael O'Hanlon: "He wasn't in a good state. I was speaking to him and keeping an eye on Steven Kirkwood, who was still holding the knife."

Prosecutor Goddard asked: "Did Mr Kirkwood do anything to assist?"

Mr Cowan answered: "Nothing. He just stood there with the knife in his right hand. He just stood looking at Michael for three or four minutes then he left the office and walked out."

Mr Cowan told the jury he saw four injuries on both sides of Mr O'Hanlon's abdomen, on his left shoulder and under his left arm and added: "There could have been one to his right shoulder."

He added: "I thought he was breathing, but it was just air coming from his lungs.'

Under cross-examination by defence QC Derek Ogg, Mr Cowan denied a suggestion that Michael O'Hanlon had been armed with a pick axe handle.

Mr Ogg said that the accused had received three injuries that could have been caused by the tip of a knife.

He asked the witness: "Did you see anything that might caused injuries to Mr Kirkwood?"

Mr Cowan replied: "The only knife was the one he had in his hand."

The QC then said: "Could it be you are standing lying in court to protect the memory of your friend?"

The witness answered: "Definitely not."

The trial before Lady Rae continues.