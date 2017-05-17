Man shone laser at 'spying' police helicopter

Image copyright Watchtower Media Image caption Gary Cameron continued to shine the laser towards the helicopter after the police arrived at his flat

A man shone a laser pen at a police helicopter searching for a missing woman because he believed it was spying on him, a court has heard.

Officers found Gary Cameron, from Clydebank in West Dunbartonshire, shining the pen from the garden of his flat on the evening of 5 September.

The 42 year old pled guilty to a charge of culpable and reckless conduct at Dumbarton Sheriff Court.

Sheriff William Gallacher deferred sentence until next month.

'Repeated dazzling'

Prosecutor David McDonald said: "At around 9.10pm on the evening in question police were informed of a missing female in the Clydebank area.

"There was a certain amount of concern for this female and, at 9.35pm, a police helicopter was dispatched to assist with the search.

"Just after 9.50pm officers informed area control they were subject to repeated dazzling within the cockpit as a result of a laser pen being shone at them."

Campaign against police

They discovered where the laser was coming from and officers on the ground were sent to Cameron's home.

Mr McDonald said Cameron continued to shine the laser towards the helicopter after the police arrived at his flat.

Cameron's lawyer said the act had been part of a campaign he had launched against Police Scotland which saw him carry out "interference in the sky".

Sheriff Gallacher described it as "an offence of the utmost gravity".

He released Cameron on bail ahead of sentencing.