SNP will run Glasgow City Council as minority

Image caption Susan Aitken (right), the new leader of Glasgow City Council, with SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon

An SNP minority administration is to lead Glasgow City Council for the first time after a meeting at City Chambers.

Scotland's largest council has been governed by Labour for the majority of the time since 1945 and uninterrupted since 1980.

The SNP replaced Labour as the largest party in Glasgow after the recent elections, winning 39 out of 85 seats.

Councillor Susan Aitken was elected unopposed as Glasgow City Council leader at its first meeting.

After the election the council make up is now:

SNP 39

Scottish Labour 31

Scottish Conservative 8

Scottish Greens 7

The SNP will lead the council administration but will need to seek support from other parties on a vote by vote basis.

The council's executive committee will have 23 multi-party members, divided proportionately - 11 SNP, 8 Labour, 2 Conservative, 2 Green.

What about the other councils?

West Lothian - No deal agreed after Scottish Labour's ruling body told councillors not to enter a coalition with the Conservatives.

Aberdeen Council - Labour suspended nine councillors after they agreed a coalition deal with the Conservatives.

North Lanarkshire - Labour have formed a minority administration. There will be no formal coalition agreement with the Tories.

South Lanarkshire - Labour members abstained in a vote on forming an alliance with the Tories. The SNP took control of the council, with a minority administration. They are seven seats short of a majority but the other parties could agree to work together.

West Dunbartonshire Council - It will be an SNP-Independent administration. The 10 SNP councillors have joined with one of the two independents to form an administration.

Edinburgh - No agreement reached. A new administration will not now be formed for at least another week.

Fife Council - Joint leadership, with power shared equally between SNP and Labour.

Highland Council - 28 independents along with 10 Lib Dems and three Labour have formed an administration, keeping out the SNP and Tories.

Renfrewshire Council - will operate as an SNP minority administration.

Aberdeenshire Council - A coalition of Conservative, Liberal Democrats and independent councillors will run the council.

Scottish Borders - A new Conservative-independent coalition has taken formal control. It was previously an SNP/Lib Dem/independent administration.

North Ayrshire Council - Labour will continue to run the council despite a surge from the Scottish Conservatives in the local elections. The SNP have the same number of seats as Labour.

Angus Council - Conservatives, Independents and Liberal Democrats form administration.

Moray Council - A meeting to agree its new administration was adjourned after just two minutes to allow more time for coalition talks. Councillors will meet again on Wednesday 24 May. Both the SNP and Conservative groups have been trying to reach agreement with independent members.

South Ayrshire Council - A coalition of SNP, Labour and Independent councillors has been formed to run the council.

Dundee City Council - SNP to form administration with Independent.