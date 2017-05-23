Manchester attack: Glasgow holds city centre vigil for victims

A vigil has been held in Glasgow's George Square for victims of the Manchester attack.

Glasgow City Council said the people of Manchester were among Glasgow's "closest friends".

Twenty-two people were killed and 59 injured in what the prime minister has called an "appalling, sickening, terrorist attack" at Manchester Arena.

A lone male suicide attacker set off a bomb in the foyer shortly after 22:30 on Monday.

The bomb was detonated as concert-goers left the venue at the end of a performance by US singer Ariana Grande.

Many victims of the attack are children. Some teenagers who were at the concert are still missing, including Eilidh MacLeod from the Isle of Barra. Her friend Laura MacIntyre has been found seriously injured in a Manchester hospital.

Image copyright Glasgow vigil Image caption Wellwishers left flowers and soft toys in remembrance of the victims

The Lord Provost of Glasgow, Eva Bolander, who attended the vigil, said she was "heartbroken" when she woke up to news of the attack.

She said: "There's no words for it really. How anyone can justify any action like this. We can only overcome this by showing love, trying to be as open as possible, not succumb to terrorists, not succumb to being afraid of things."

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, described it as an "appalling and disgusting outrage".

"The people of the great city of Manchester are amongst Glasgow's closest friends and I know every Glaswegian will join with me in sending our condolences and love to everyone who has been caught up in this attack," she said.

"I have written this morning to Mayor Burnham offering him any support Glasgow can give.

Ms Aitken said council officials had been discussing the safety and security of Glasgow's venues with Police Scotland, and would also hold meetings with the chief executives of Glasgow Life and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC).

Image copyright Glasgow City Council Image caption The union flag over Glasgow's City Chambers is flying at half mast

The union flag has been flying at half mast over Glasgow's City Chambers as a mark of respect for those affected by the attack.

A statement issued by the SEC, which includes the Hydro arena, said: "Our current security operation considers information provided to us by Police Scotland and is scaled appropriately to each event.

"We will be liaising with the police regarding our security arrangements with the necessary measures put in place to provide further reassurance to those attending or working at events in and around our venue."

The SEC said it had no plans to cancel or postpone any planned events.