'Armed' men steal cash during Kirkintilloch bank robbery

Three men have robbed a bank in in East Dunbartonshire as security guards delivered cash.

Police said the men, who appeared to be armed with a firearm, stole more than £20,000 from the Santander Bank in Cowgate, Kirkintilloch on Monday.

Two G4S security guards were carrying the cash inside the bank when the men forced their way in at 18:05.

The robbers then made off in a dark VW Golf, which was later found burnt out in Bishopbriggs.

Police said no-one was injured in the incident.

The suspects are described as white with local accents. They were all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas to try and shield their faces. The men were also wearing dark shoes and gloves.

As they made their getaway, the men drove the VW Golf up Glasgow Road towards the city.

The car was later found burnt out in Glenburn Gardens, Bishopbriggs at about 21:10.

Officers are checking reports that a man, wearing grey clothing, was near the car before it was set on fire.

'Brazen attack'

Det Insp Alasdair Barlow said: "I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact us, perhaps you noticed the suspects either prior to, or just after.

"We understand the suspects got into a black VW Golf which was then driven erratically and recklessly along Glasgow Road.

"I'm sure this is something other motorists and members of the public will have noticed.

"This car was then recovered burnt out in Bishopbriggs so I'm appealing to local residents in that area to think back and consider if they saw this car and any of its occupants.

"If you have any information or if you have any dash cam footage, which perhaps captured the car, please do contact us. Your information could prove vital in our investigation."

Police said they were carrying out door-to-door inquiries and high visibility foot patrols would also be taking place.

Area risk consultant for G4S Cash Solutions Duncan Watson described it as a "brazen attack".

He added: "Fortunately our colleagues have not suffered any serious injuries but understandably have been shaken by the attack.

"We are working closely with Police Scotland and I would urge anyone who may have been nearby and seen this attack to get in touch with the police or dial 101 so that those behind it can be brought to justice."