Two teenagers appear in Glasgow court charged with murder
- 25 May 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with murdering a man in August 2015.
The 16 and 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are alleged to have attacked Ajani Tella in Edgefield Road in the Springburn area of Glasgow.
They appeared from custody at Glasgow Sheriff Court. They made no plea and were granted bail.
It is expected they will return to court at a later date.