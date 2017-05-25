Glasgow & West Scotland

Two teenagers appear in Glasgow court charged with murder

Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with murdering a man in August 2015.

The 16 and 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are alleged to have attacked Ajani Tella in Edgefield Road in the Springburn area of Glasgow.

They appeared from custody at Glasgow Sheriff Court. They made no plea and were granted bail.

It is expected they will return to court at a later date.