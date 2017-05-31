Manchester attack tribute appears on 'Squinty Bridge'

Image caption The tribute is thought to be the work of artist Brian Carey

A tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing has appeared on a Glasgow landmark.

The names of the 22 people who died are displayed on the city's "Squinty Bridge" along with signs that read "with Manchester" and "respect life".

The tribute, made out of plastic letters tied to the bridge's railings, appeared on the Clyde Arc on Tuesday.

Eilidh MacLeod from Barra was among those who died and her name is displayed in the centre of the bridge.

She had travelled to the Ariana Grande concert with her friend Laura MacIntyre who is said to be making "remarkable progress" after being seriously injured in the bombing.

Image caption Eilidh MacLeod's name is displayed in the centre of the bridge

A suicide bomber attacked concertgoers at the Manchester Arena on 22 May at the end of Ariana Grande's show.

Police named Salman Ramadan Abedi as the attacker.

The Squinty Bridge tribute, which displays the first names of all of those who died in the bombing in simple black lettering, was created by East Ayrshire artist Brian Carey.

He told BBC Scotland he had been moved to make the work because the suicide bombing was "so close to home".

"I used first names only because people with the same name will connect with them. Everyone knows a Robert or an Eilidh," he said.

"It's more personal."

Commonwealth memorial

Mr Carey said a woman from Barra happened to be walking by as he finished the artwork on Tuesday afternoon.

"I saw her just stop in her tracks when she saw the name Eilidh. I saw her staring at it," he said.

"She said she belonged to Barra and seeing that name really hits home."

Mr Carey installed similar artwork on the bridge - a memorial to Commonwealth soldiers killed in action - three years ago.

The crosses were eventually removed by Glasgow City Council, who said they were acting after receiving complaints.

The artist said he had emailed the council about the Manchester tribute and had offered to take it down himself if it was left for two weeks.

A vigil was held in Glasgow last Tuesday for the victims of the Manchester attack.

Speaking at the vigil, Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: "All we can do is send out love, our sympathy and our condolences and say that we stand in solidarity."