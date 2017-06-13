Police investigating Paisley rape appeal to two women

Image copyright Google

Two women are being urged to come forward by police investigating the rape of a teenager in Paisley.

An 18-year-old woman was attacked by a man she had arranged to meet in the town centre on Thursday 1 June.

The incident happened in the wooded area at Meetinghouse Lane between 19:00 and 19:50.

Detectives are keen to speak to two women who were seen talking to each other outside the entrance to the walled area at about 19:40.

The pair walked through the town centre and were seen near Paisley Gilmour Street at about 19:45.

'Crucial information'

Det Insp David Wagstaff said: "A young woman has been subjected to a serious sexual assault by someone she knew and officers have been carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"As part of our investigation it is absolutely vital that we speak to the two women who were seen in the nearby area around the time of the assault.

"I would appeal to them to please come forward to speak to our officers as they may hold crucial information that could help us with our inquiries."

The first woman was wearing a blue and white patterned jacket with the hood up, blue jeans and grey trainers.

The second has dark brown hair which was tied back in a ponytail and was wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and black trainers with white soles and laces.

Officers have asked anyone with information to contact them.