Tickets on sale for Glasgow 2018 European Championships
Tickets for the Glasgow 2018 European Championships go on sale later.
The city is co-hosting the inaugural multi-sport event next year along with Berlin in Germany.
More than 3,000 athletes will compete in six sports - aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon and golf - with the action taking place across 12 venues.
It will be the biggest sporting event hosted in Scotland since the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.
A cultural festival, in Glasgow's George Square, will also run alongside the sporting action.
The new multi-sport event will see Glasgow host the European Championships for the six major sports from 2-12 August 2018, while Berlin hosts the European athletics from 7-12 August.
It has support from both the Scottish government and Glasgow City Council.
Fans can buy tickets for 84 sessions of sport with prices starting at £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s and over-60s.
The venues include the SSE Hydro (gymnastics), Edinburgh's Royal Commonwealth Pool (diving), Strathclyde Country Park (rowing and triathlon) in North Lanarkshire and the Gleneagles PGA Centenary Course (golf) in Perth & Kinross.
A number of free events - including the cycling road race through the streets of Glasgow and beyond, open water swimming at Loch Lomond and mountain biking at Cathkin Braes - will also take place.
Organisers said the event would also have a potential television audience of more than one billion as it is being covered by free-to-air broadcasters across the continent, including the BBC.