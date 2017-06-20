No comment on Myanmar death extradition bid

Image copyright EPA Image caption Harris Binotti - seen here in his Facebook profile picture - was thought initially to have flown to Thailand

The Home Office has refused to confirm if a formal request has been made for the extradition of a Scot suspected of murdering a teacher in Myanmar.

Harris Binotti, from Dumfries, is being sought by the Buramese authorities who want to question him over the death of another British man, Gary Ferguson.

Both men had been working as teachers in Yangon.

A Home Office spokesman said it would not comment on an extradition request until an arrest was made.

In April, Interpol issued a "red notice" - an international alert for a wanted person - for the Scottish teacher over the murder of his colleague.

It had been reported that Mr Binotti was living in Glasgow. However, Police Scotland said its officers had "no authority" to arrest a suspect who is the subject of an Interpol alert.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "As a matter of long standing policy and practice, the UK will neither confirm nor deny that an extradition request has been made or received until such time as the subject of the request is arrested in relation to the request."

Image copyright AP Image caption The outside of the Yangon apartment building where Gary Ferguson's body was found

Police Scotland said there was no update in the force's position on the case.

A spokeswoman added:"The Myanmar authorities have the lead in the investigation into the death of Peter Gary Ferguson.

"Police Scotland has no authority to arrest anyone at this stage. Police Scotland will continually monitor any ongoing risk and take all appropriate measures"

Mr Binotti reportedly took a flight from Myanmar to Thailand before Mr Ferguson's body was found in his flat in November last year.

Mr Ferguson and the 26-year-old accused are believed to have gone out drinking two nights before his body was discovered and neighbours reported hearing sounds of a fight.

Both men taught English at the Horizon International School in Yangon, in the south of the country formerly known as Burma.

Mr Ferguson, who had a four-year-old son, had worked there for a year while Mr Binotti had been there for three months.