Man's death in Glasgow flat 'suspicious'

Police have said they are treating the death of a man in a flat in Glasgow as "suspicious".

The body was found in premises on Cairnhill Drive in Crookston at about 09:15 on Thursday.

A post mortem is due to take place to establish the cause of the death of the man who has yet to be identified but is thought to be in his mid 30s.

Police have been speaking to neighbours and checking CCTV to try to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Det Ch Insp Alan McAlpine said: "Our inquiries are at a very early stage, however, some information that was passed to police mentions a disturbance in a flat in the general area around 21:00 last night.

"Whether it was the flat the man was found in or not has still to be confirmed and so I would ask that anyone who may have heard this or who has any information that will assist our inquiry contact police."

He said Cairnhill Drive was a residential street with "numerous flats" in the area.

"I have no doubt that someone will have seen or heard something between last night around 21:00 or this morning around 09:15 when the man was found," he added.