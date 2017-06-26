Two men target public with paintball gun from car

A man suffered a facial injury and others were left with minor injuries after two men drove around firing a paintball gun at members of the public.

Officers were alerted to 16 incidents across Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and Central Scotland, between 13:30 and 16:00 on Friday,

One incident is being treated as a serious assault.

A black Audi A4, which police said may be the car involved, was later found on fire in Croftamie, Stirlingshire.

The suspects were both described as being white and between 20 and 30 years old. One of them had a shaved head.

The first incident took place in Greendyke Street in Glasgow City Centre, with others reported in Knightswood, Bearsden, Milngavie, Clydebank and the Stirlingshire area.

Det Insp Mark McLennan said: "The behaviour of these two men was absolutely shocking and they showed complete and utter disregard for the safety of the innocent people they targeted, some of whom sustained painful injuries.

"Police Scotland will not tolerate this type of reckless conduct and extensive inquiries are under way to trace the callous individuals responsible.

"Officers are currently examining CCTV footage, conducting door-to-door inquiries and there will also be a forensic examination of the car that was recovered."

He appealed to anyone with information about the attacks to contact the police.