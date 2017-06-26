Two on trial over attempted murder of police officers

Two men have gone on trial accused of attempting to murder two police officers in Glasgow by repeatedly striking them with a car.

David McLean, 31, and Ryan Gilmour, 25, deny trying to kill PCs Deborah Lawson and Robert Fitzsimmons in Banner Drive, Drumchapel, on 23 October 2016.

A court heard that the pair allegedly reversed a Nissan Qashqai towards the officers and "repeatedly struck" them.

They then allegedly drove towards PC Lawson who was injured on the ground.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that PC Fitzsimmons grabbed his colleague out of the way of the vehicle, which is alleged to have had false registration plates fitted.

Jurors heard the contents of a legal document detailing a total of six charges against the two men who are both from Glasgow.

'Brandished knives'

On the same day of the alleged attempted murder attempt, both Mr McLean and Mr Gilmour were said to have acted in a disorderly manner in Banner Drive.

They are said to have brandished knives, bottles and shouted and swore before pursuing Dean McGhee, William Dunsmore and John Paul Shearon.

Prosecutors claim they also banged on the door of a house in Banner Drive and attempted to gain entry.

The Crown claims the two men poured liquid through the letter box and that their alleged behaviour was a breach of the peace.

They are also charged with attempting to pervert the court of justice by wilfully setting fire to the Nissan Qashqai at Lennox Gardens in Glasgow, destroying the vehicle.

They are also accused of resetting the vehicle, which was allegedly stolen.

The two men have entered not guilty pleas to all the charges.

The trial is expected to last eight days.