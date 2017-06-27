Three-year-old boy hit by bus in Glasgow
A three-year-old boy is being treated in hospital after being hit by a bus in Glasgow city centre.
Police Scotland said the incident happened just before 18:30 on Monday in Jamaica Street.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.