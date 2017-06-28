Trump's son opens revamped Turnberry golf course

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The King Robert the Bruce golf course is opened at Turnberry

Donald Trump's son, Eric, has opened the King Robert the Bruce golf course at Turnberry in South Ayrshire.

Formerly the Kintyre Course, it has been redesigned and upgraded and forms the second course to the Ailsa.

Bruce, best remembered for his victory at the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314, was brought up at Turnberry Castle.

Eric and his brother Donald Trump Junior have been running The Trump Corporation since their father stepped down after being elected US president.

The King Robert the Bruce course has been designed by Martin Ebert, who was also responsible for the changes to the Championship Ailsa Course, which officially reopened in June 2016.

'Rugged coastline'

Eric Trump said: "To know that the King of Scotland, Robert the Bruce, was born here at Turnberry Castle is something we're incredibly proud of; therefore, it made sense to name this new course after a legendary Scottish Warrior.

He described Mr Ebert as an "exceptional architect with tremendous vision".

"The final product will be a course which, similar to its famous counterpart, will sit among the ranks of the top courses anywhere in the world," he said.

Mr Ebert said it had been an honour to create "what will certainly be one of the top courses in Scotland and the UK".

He said: "The location of the links at Turnberry, right on such a tremendously rugged coastline, really elevates the playing experience for the golfer and heightens the challenges laid out in front of them.

"As well as creating some spectacular golf holes, we've also introduced an ecologically diverse wetland area between the 5th and 13th holes which will become a haven for wildlife as it matures.

"The wetland will also provide a beautiful visual feature as well as offering a strategic playing challenge for both holes."