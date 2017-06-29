Man stabbed after hit-and-run attack in Castlemilk

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit by a car in Ardencraig Drive, near Ardencraig Quadrant, in Castlemilk

A man was stabbed after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run attack in Glasgow.

The 23-year-old was walking on Ardencraig Drive in Castlemilk at 16:25 on Wednesday when he was hit by a Mercedes.

He ran into nearby Ardencraig Quadrant, but the front seat passenger from the Mercedes chased him and stabbed him.

The car, with at least three men inside, made off along Ardencraig Drive.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff have described his condition as stable.

'Intended target'

The suspect for the stabbing was described as white, thin, aged between 20 and 30, with dark hair. He was wearing a dark T-shirt and trousers.

Det Insp Stevie Watson, of Cathcart CID, appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He said: "Ardencraig Drive and Quadrant are both residential and there were a number of people, including children, in the area at the time of the attack.

"Whilst we believe that the injured man was the intended target, there were others in the immediate area that could have been injured, or worse, due to the actions of these men.

"We have already spoken to a number of witnesses, some of whom came to the aid of the man. However, we know from CCTV that there were others in the area who will have witnessed the attack as well. These include other cars (drivers) and dog walkers."