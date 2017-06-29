Arrest over man's death in Crookston
29 June 2017
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Glasgow.
The body of Kirk Cole, 36, was found in a flat in Cairnhill Drive, Crookston, at about 09:15 on Thursday.
Police Scotland previously said they were treating his death as murder.
A spokesman said the arrested man was in police custody and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.