Arrest over man's death in Crookston

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Kirk Cole's death was initially treated as suspicious by police

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Glasgow.

The body of Kirk Cole, 36, was found in a flat in Cairnhill Drive, Crookston, at about 09:15 on Thursday.

Police Scotland previously said they were treating his death as murder.

A spokesman said the arrested man was in police custody and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.