Man is 'serious but stable' after taxi driver attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The taxi drove along Dalmellington Road towards Crookston Road after the incident

A man who was deliberately run over by a taxi driver suffered serious head injuries, according to police.

The 24-year-old is in a serious but stable condition in hospital following the incident in Pollok on Sunday.

Officers are treating the incident as attempted murder and they have renewed their appeal for help in tracing the driver of the black Hackney cab.

They also want to speak to a second driver who dropped people off in Dalmellington Road at the same time.

Det Con Larry Dempsey said: "We are still trying to establish exactly what has happened and why the taxi driver deliberately drove at the man.

"We are continuing to review CCTV from in and around the surrounding areas, including Crookston Road and Barrhead Road and I'm appealing for anyone who may have any information or knowledge regarding this incident to get in touch with us."

Driver appeal

He added: "I am keen to speak to any taxi drivers who were in the area at the time and in particular, we are keen to speak to the taxi driver who picked up two passengers in Byres Road and dropped them off in Dalmellington Road.

"We do not believe he was involved but may hold important information."

Police believe the victim and a second man, aged 22, had tried to flag down the cab before the incident at about 00:10 but the taxi driver refused to accept them.

Officers have previously described him as being of Asian appearance, aged 30-40, of medium build, with short, dark hair and wearing a pink top.

The second taxi driver police are hoping to speak to was white and about 50 years old. .