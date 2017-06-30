Teenager arrested in connection with Giffnock break-in

Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a housebreaking in which a 69-year-old woman was allegedly threatened.

Three men are said to have forced their way into the woman's home in Rouken Glen Road, Giffnock, on 10 April.

Her family appealed for help in tracing those responsible after they made off with cash and jewellery in the raid.

Police have confirmed that a 17-year-old man is in custody in connection with the incident.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.