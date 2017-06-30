Man admits racist chant about Celtic's Scott Sinclair

Image copyright PA Image caption Robert Anderson repeatedly chanted a racist about remark the Celtic winger

A man who filmed himself chanting racist abuse about Celtic player Scott Sinclair has been given a community sentence.

Mobile phone footage of Robert Anderson's outburst as he walked through a Glasgow pub went viral after being uploaded to the internet.

He admitted repeatedly uttering a racial remark in McChuill's pub on Glasgow's High Street on 21 May.

The 27-year-old was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

Anderson, of Tolcross, was sentenced after appearing from custody at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Procurator fiscal depute Ruth Ross-Davie said that Anderson had gone to the pub at about 20:00.

He began singing the racist chant and recorded himself on his own mobile doing this.

The police were contacted and Anderson handed himself in after the footage went viral.

Miss Ross-Davie added: "During interview he accepted his actions had been idiotic, that he did not have these types of views and he felt he would not have behaved in the manner he did, had he been sober."

Defence lawyer David Tod told a previous court hearing: "Somebody other than him put this on social media.

"He made full and frank admissions and gave a number of details about his attitude, how he expected people to feel."