Man in court charged with murder in Crookston

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The body of Kirk Cole was found at a flat in Crookston last week

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a man and putting a knife in his hand to make him look like he was armed.

Ryan Currie has been charged with stabbing Kirk Cole, 36, at a flat in Crookston, Glasgow, on 22 June.

The 27-year-old faces a second charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of items and placing a knife in the hand of Mr Cole.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court he made no plea and was remanded in custody.