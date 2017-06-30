Man in court charged with murder in Crookston
- 30 June 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a man and putting a knife in his hand to make him look like he was armed.
Ryan Currie has been charged with stabbing Kirk Cole, 36, at a flat in Crookston, Glasgow, on 22 June.
The 27-year-old faces a second charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of items and placing a knife in the hand of Mr Cole.
At Glasgow Sheriff Court he made no plea and was remanded in custody.