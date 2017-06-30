Police hunt for knife-wielding robbers who raided Kilmarnock home

Police are hunting for two men who threatened four people with knives during a robbery at a house in Kilmarnock.

The men demanded money from their victims during the incident in Rathlin Avenue at 22:40 on Thursday.

Officers said they made off with a three-figure sum, leaving their victims "uninjured but extremely distressed".

Det Con Scott Bradley appealed for help in tracing the men responsible for the robbery.

He said: "This was a very traumatic ordeal for the occupants and their friends who were in the house and it is vital that we trace the persons responsible.

"It is believed that the two suspects made off in a green coloured Ford Focus car which was driven by a third man."

Both men were white and aged between 25 and 35. One was about 5ft 9in tall, with brown, shaven hair. He was wearing a dark blue jacket and jogging trousers.

The second suspect was about 5ft 7in and of slim build. He was wearing a dark green jacket and green baseball cap.