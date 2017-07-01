Traffic warning over Orange marches in Glasgow

Thousands of people are taking part in Orange Walks in Glasgow.

Police Scotland have said they expected about 4,500 official participants, with 63 bands. Many others will attend to watch the event.

Many roads in the centre of the city will remain closed throughout the day and traffic disruption is likely.

There will be additional temporary closures of major routes as marchers make their way towards Glasgow Green, arriving at lunchtime.

Marchers from the east of the city will walk along London Road through Bridgeton Cross before assembling at Cochrane Street.

From the north, the walk will start at Corn Street, travelling along Garscube Road and St George's Road.

Marchers from the west will start at Kelvingrove Park, heading to the city centre along Argyle Street.

From the south, marchers will start at Clyde Place Quay, crossing the Clyde at King George V Bridge.

More than 20 streets in the city will be closed until 16:00.