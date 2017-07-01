Dumbarton fire attacks hit cars and caravan

Image copyright Google Image caption The cars were attacked on Cardross Road, close to a primary school

Detectives in Dumbarton are investigating incidents in which a caravan and two cars were set on fire.

The first attack was on a caravan parked in Upper Carman Road at about 22:20 on Friday.

At about 04:00 on Saturday morning, in an incident which police say was not linked to the caravan attack, two cars were set alight.

The Vauxhall Corsa and the Volkswagen Golf were parked in Cardross Road, close to St Michael's Primary School.

Police have said they are trying to trace a man in his late 20s or early 30s seen near the caravan.

He is thought to have driven off in a dark-coloured car.

It is thought some people who saw him may not have spoken to the police yet. They are especially keen to trace taxi drivers who were parked in the area at the time.

Det Con Ross Kelly said: "At this time we do not believe that the caravan incident is linked to the vehicle fires in Cardross Road, however it is vital that we catch those responsible for such senseless crimes that causes misery to innocent people who have had their property destroyed."