Images released in appeal over attack near Johnstone bar

Detectives investigating a serious assault near a bar in Johnstone in Renfrewshire have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace.

Police said a man suffered significant injuries in an attack near the Globe Bar in High Street at about 22:10 on Friday 19 May.

Officers have urged members of the public with any information about the incident to get in touch.

The man in the images is described as a white, with a heavy build.

He was 25-35 years old, with dark receding hair and was wearing a grey suit, white shirt and blue tie.

Det Con Derek Johnston said: "Inquiries are ongoing to trace the person responsible for this assault. At this time I am appealing to the public to contact us with any information that they may have.

"I would ask anyone who recognises the man in the images to please get in touch, as it is essential that we speak with him as part of our inquiry."