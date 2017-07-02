Man injured in Glasgow car park attack
- 2 July 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A man has been taken to hospital after an attack at a car park in the centre of Glasgow.
Officers were called to the incident in the Q Park, close to the St Enoch Centre, at about 20:05 on Saturday.
Police would not confirm reports that a machete was used in the attack. The victim is being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
A spokesman said: "Officers are still at the scene and inquiries are ongoing."