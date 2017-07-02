Glasgow & West Scotland

Man injured in Glasgow car park attack

Attack scene

A man has been taken to hospital after an attack at a car park in the centre of Glasgow.

Officers were called to the incident in the Q Park, close to the St Enoch Centre, at about 20:05 on Saturday.

Police would not confirm reports that a machete was used in the attack. The victim is being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

A spokesman said: "Officers are still at the scene and inquiries are ongoing."