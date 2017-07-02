Cyclist seriously injured in Ayrshire van crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The injured man was with a group of cyclists at the time of the crash

A cyclist has suffered serious injuries in a collision with a van in Ayrshire.

The 51-year-old man was on the B743 road at its junction with the B7037 near Sorn in East Ayrshire at the time of the crash, about 11:05 on Saturday.

The 25-year-old driver of the van, a Volkswagen Transporter, was not injured.

The cyclist was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he is being treated for multiple injuries.

Sgt Cat Gibbons said: "The injured cyclist was part of a cycling group when the incident occurred and we have already spoken to those in this group.

"However I would still like to speak to anyone else who witnessed the crash and ask that they contact police at Irvine immediately."