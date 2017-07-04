Man, 31, dies after attack in Gorbals flat
- 4 July 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
-
A man has died after being attacked in a flat in the Gorbals area of Glasgow.
Police said they were called to the Waddell Court high-rise flats at about 18:30 on Monday over reports a man had been assaulted.
A 31-year man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, but died a short time later.
Officers are treating the death as suspicious and inquiries are ongoing.