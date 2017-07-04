Man, 31, dies after attack in Gorbals flat

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Waddell Court (left) at about 18:30 on Monday

A man has died after being attacked in a flat in the Gorbals area of Glasgow.

Police said they were called to the Waddell Court high-rise flats at about 18:30 on Monday over reports a man had been assaulted.

A 31-year man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, but died a short time later.

Officers are treating the death as suspicious and inquiries are ongoing.