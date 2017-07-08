Children among 15 rescued from Glasgow flat fire

Fifteen people have been evacuated from a Glasgow block of flats after a fire in the close area.

Four adults and three children were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital as a precaution.

Fire crews were called to the three-storey property in Elder Street in Govan in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said all the flats within the block were affected by smoke.

A spokesman added: "Firefighters extinguished the fire and then swept the premises after the alarm was raised just after midnight.

"A six-strong crew located all the residents, who were transferred to the care of ambulance staff."

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.