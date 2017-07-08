Road worker dies after being hit by truck
A worker has been killed after being hit by a truck during resurfacing work in East Kilbride.
The man was hit by a vehicle also involved in the road repairs on Calderwood Road at about 16:30 on Saturday.
Police said he had died at the scene. No-one else was injured.
Firefighters and an air ambulance was sent to the scene. The Health and Safety Executive and South Lanarkshire Roads Department have been informed.
A Police Scotland spokesman added: "A full investigation into the circumstances of the incident is now under way.
"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."