Road worker dies after being hit by truck

A worker has been killed after being hit by a truck during resurfacing work in East Kilbride.

The man was hit by a vehicle also involved in the road repairs on Calderwood Road at about 16:30 on Saturday.

Police said he had died at the scene. No-one else was injured.

Firefighters and an air ambulance was sent to the scene. The Health and Safety Executive and South Lanarkshire Roads Department have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesman added: "A full investigation into the circumstances of the incident is now under way.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."