Road worker named after fatal East Kilbride crash

A 58-year-old man who died while working on the resurfacing of a road in East Kilbride has been named.

Gary Stuart Anderson died at the scene at after being hit by a truck that was also involved in the repairs on Calderwood Road at about 16:30 on Saturday.

Police Scotland said a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident was under way.

No one else was injured. A report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The Health and Safety Executive and South Lanarkshire Roads Department have been informed.