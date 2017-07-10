Road worker named after fatal East Kilbride crash
A 58-year-old man who died while working on the resurfacing of a road in East Kilbride has been named.
Gary Stuart Anderson died at the scene at after being hit by a truck that was also involved in the repairs on Calderwood Road at about 16:30 on Saturday.
Police Scotland said a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident was under way.
No one else was injured. A report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.
The Health and Safety Executive and South Lanarkshire Roads Department have been informed.