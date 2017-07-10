Driver, 76, dies after two-vehicle crash in Coylton

A 76-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the A70 in South Ayrshire.

The crash happened in the village of Coylton at about 02:05 on Sunday.

The pensioner, who was driving a Ford Mondeo, was taken to Ayr Hospital but later died.

Police Scotland said a 34-year-old man had been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with alleged road traffic offences.

Sgt Cat Gibbons, who is dealing with the police inquiry into the incident, said: "I understand there was a member of the public who administered medical assistance to the man who was injured.

"I would like to trace that person as they may be able to help with our inquiries.

"I also understand that there were numerous members of the public who were present too. Again, they may have important information which might be able to help us.

"Similarly, I would like to hear from anyone who was present and who might have dash cam footage."