Prison officer cleared of raping escort in Glasgow park

A prison officer has been cleared of a sex attack in a Glasgow park on a woman working as a escort.

John McMahon, 26, of Motherwell, had denied raping the woman at Queen's Park in Glasgow's south side on 30 March.

The 37-year-old had claimed that while having consensual sex, Mr McMahon removed the contraceptive, pinned her down and then raped her.

A jury unanimously found Mr McMahon not guilty of rape following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The woman had told the court £100 was put on the dashboard but she only pocketed £80, not realising how much was there.

'Protection failed'

They then agreed to have sex and they used protection.

She described being "pinned down" by the client who then had unprotected sex with her.

The court heard her alleged attacker then "tried to grab the money off her".

In evidence, Mr McMahon claimed they had sex and afterwards he noticed the protection used had failed.

The alleged attack was reported to the police the following week.

Judge Lord Woolman said: "By reason of the jury's verdict you are acquitted and you are free to leave the dock."

Mr McMahon, a worker at HMP Shotts, said thank you.