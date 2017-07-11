Man dead following disturbance in Strathaven park

Image caption The emergency services were called to the park early on Tuesday afternoon

A man has died following a disturbance at a park in South Lanarkshire.

Police said they were called to the incident at John Hastie Park in Strathaven at about 13:30.

An ambulance and a paramedic response unit were also sent to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said officers were still in attendance and inquires were continuing. She added: "A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death."

Image caption Forensic officers carried out investigations in the park