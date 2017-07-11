Glasgow & West Scotland

Man dead following disturbance in Strathaven park

Police at scene
Image caption The emergency services were called to the park early on Tuesday afternoon

A man has died following a disturbance at a park in South Lanarkshire.

Police said they were called to the incident at John Hastie Park in Strathaven at about 13:30.

An ambulance and a paramedic response unit were also sent to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said officers were still in attendance and inquires were continuing. She added: "A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death."
Image caption Forensic officers carried out investigations in the park
Image caption The entrance was cordoned off as police continued their inquiries

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites