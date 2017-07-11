TRNSMT festival to return for second year at Glasgow Green

Image copyright Trnsmt

Scotland's newest and biggest music festival, TRNSMT, is to return for a second year.

Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro were the headliners at this year's three-day non-camping event held at Glasgow Green at the weekend.

Organisers took to social media on Tuesday evening to announce that the festival will be held from 6-8 July next year.

A post on Twitter and Facebook said: "Repeat transmission."

T in the Park, which is also organised by DF concerts, took a break this year following difficulties at the new site in Strathallan.

The promoters have yet to announce if it will be back in 2018.

A statement on the TRNSMT website said: "After an incredible first year at Glasgow Green, we are excited to announce that TRNSMT Festival will return to Glasgow Green on 6-8 July 2018.

"Stay tuned for more information."

About 120,000 music fans descended on Glasgow Green for the inaugural festival, with other acts taking to the stages including the Kooks, Belle and Sebastian, London Grammar and Twin Atlantic.

Organiser Geoff Ellis told the BBC: "It went better than we could have expected for the first year.

He described the event as "a dream come true".