Body of man recovered from Loch Lomond
- 12 July 2017
The body of a 20-year-old man has been recovered after a search and rescue operation on Loch Lomond.
Police Scotland were called out at 13:50 following reports of a man getting into difficulty while swimming about three miles north of Luss.
The man's body was recovered from the water, near Culag, at 15:45.
A boat that had been in the area assisted before emergency services attended.