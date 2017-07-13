Glasgow & West Scotland

Road closed after car and motorbike crash south of Oban

A crash involving a car and a motorbike has resulted in a road closure south of Oban in Argyll and Bute .

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the incident on the A816 at Oude Dam, about two miles from Kilmelford, at about 08:20.

Police Scotland said no life-threatening injuries were thought to have been sustained in the crash.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

