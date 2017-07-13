Road closed after car and motorbike crash south of Oban
- 13 July 2017
A crash involving a car and a motorbike has resulted in a road closure south of Oban in Argyll and Bute .
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the incident on the A816 at Oude Dam, about two miles from Kilmelford, at about 08:20.
Police Scotland said no life-threatening injuries were thought to have been sustained in the crash.
Drivers were urged to avoid the area.