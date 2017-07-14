Teenager arrested over murder of Scottish woman in Mauritius

Image caption Janice Farman had lived in Mauritius for many years

A teenager has been arrested over the murder of a 47-year-old Scottish woman in Mauritius.

Janice Farman, who was originally from the Clydebank area, died in a robbery at her home a week ago.

The arrest of 18-year-old Anish Soneea, from Quatre Bornes, follows a court appearance by two other men on the Indian Ocean island on Tuesday.

Ravish Rao Fakhoo and Kamlesh Mansingh, both 25 and from Quatre Bornes, were charged with murder.

Local media in Mauritius have reported that Mr Fakhoo has confessed to his involvement in the robbery and death.

Died of asphyxiation

The BBC's World Service correspondent in Mauritius, Yasine Mohabuth, said: "Ravish Rao Fakhoo confessed to the murder, incriminating Kamlesh Mansingh and Anish Soneea."

Police are investigating reports that the suspects were known to Ms Farman and visited her home frequently.

She was killed in the early hours of 7 July in front of her 10-year-old autistic son.

A post-mortem examination indicated that she died as a result of asphyxiation caused by compression of the neck.

Image copyright TelePlus Image caption Two men were remanded in custody earlier in this week in connection with the death

The intruders fled with a number of items, including jewellery and her car, a Nissan Tiida, which was later found abandoned by the side of the road.

Local media have reported that the items stolen from Ms Farman's home were recovered from one of the suspect's homes.

Recently moved

Axcel Chenney, who works for L'Express newspaper in Mauritius told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "Fakhoo, the first one to be arrested, admitted the crime yesterday, shortly after the arrest of a third suspect, Soneea, who is only 18 years old.

"The police have yet to communicate on how it happened but some of the information from the investigation has leaked."

Ms Farman first visited Mauritius in 1999 and later went to live in there after her first husband went to work there.

She had been working as the managing director of PECS (Mauritius) Ltd, a privately owned group of companies providing data services.

She had recently moved to Albion, in the west of the island.

She was well known in Mauritius, making headlines when she adopted her son. The ten-year-old, who raised the alarm after the robbery by phoning a family friend, remains under the care of local child services.

The British Foreign Office has said it is in contact with local authorities in Mauritius about the case.

A spokeswoman said: "We are assisting the family of a British woman following her death in Mauritius, and are in contact with the local authorities."